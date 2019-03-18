Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.26. 9,196,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,400,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

