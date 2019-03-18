Apyx Medical (APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of APYX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,468. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Apyx Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

