Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) SVP Sells $1,220,625.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,220,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,130.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Preston Hutchings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00.

Shares of ACGL opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,777,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,518,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

