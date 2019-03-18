Arcosa Inc (ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

In other Arcosa news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $46,062,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $4,221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,881. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

