Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,098 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

About Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

