Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Pearson PLC (PSO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 90.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 1,300.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 244,866 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 70.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.89 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.02 on Monday. Pearson PLC has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1715 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.12%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

