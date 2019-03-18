Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 571,000 Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 571,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,145,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 52,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 253,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,641,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFRG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 444,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 571,000 Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/armistice-capital-master-fund-acquires-571000-shares-of-del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg-stock.html.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.