ArQule (ARQL) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ARQL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

ARQL stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $529.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.14.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 30.51% and a negative net margin of 60.09%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ArQule by 538.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,504 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,152,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 587,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,809,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,419,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

