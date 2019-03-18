Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.36. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 38680 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

