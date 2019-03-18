Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Strycker View Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 424,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,653,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,310,000 after buying an additional 113,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

