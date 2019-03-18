Atlantica Yield (AY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $201,652,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $27,371,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

