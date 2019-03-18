Atomic Coin (ATOM) Price Hits $0.0097

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Atomic Coin has traded up 341.9% against the US dollar. One Atomic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Atomic Coin has a market cap of $180,692.00 and approximately $842.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006630 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013529 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00149513 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00002426 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000306 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 18,554,847 coins. Atomic Coin’s official message board is forum.atomicproject.org. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Coin’s official website is www.atomicproject.org. The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

