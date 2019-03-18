Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.91 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,440. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

