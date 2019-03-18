Auscann Group Holdings Ltd (AC8) Insider Purchases A$11,200.00 in Stock

Auscann Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AC8) insider Malcolm Washer acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,200.00 ($7,943.26).

Shares of AC8 stock opened at A$0.35 ($0.24) on Monday. Auscann Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.35 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of A$1.80 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $106.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.80.

About Auscann Group

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd researches, develops, cultivates, produces, and sells clinically validated cannabis medicines to patients in Australia. The company has a strategic partnership with Tasmanian Alkaloids. AusCann Group Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Joondalup, Australia.

