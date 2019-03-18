Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

ASX ASB opened at A$2.30 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Austal has a 52 week low of A$1.55 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of A$2.43 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $799.77 million and a PE ratio of 20.72.

Get Austal alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/austal-limited-asb-to-issue-interim-dividend-of-0-03-on-april-17th.html.

About Austal

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.