Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,883.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/autoliv-inc-alv-holdings-increased-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.