Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 517000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

