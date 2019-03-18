AvatarCoin Price Hits $0.0289 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AvatarCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AvatarCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

