Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.98. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.53% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.