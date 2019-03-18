B. Riley Comments on National General Holdings Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGHC. BidaskClub raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of National General in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National General in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72. National General has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other National General news, President Robert Karfunkel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,568.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Karfunkel purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $162,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,511.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $652,840 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National General by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in National General by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in National General during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National General during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National General during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

