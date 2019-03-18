Balfour Beatty (BBY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 286.06 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.60. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.