Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,545,661 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 15th total of 16,426,132 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,576,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $11.91 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

