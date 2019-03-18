Banco de Chile (BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Banco de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,829. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

