Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702,523 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 13.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $4,923,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/bank-of-america-corp-de-raises-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.