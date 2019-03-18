Bank of America Corp DE Sells 355,284 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.07% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $894,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $778.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.21%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

