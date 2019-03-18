Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

NYSE:EW opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $181.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $581,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $4,719,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,668 shares of company stock worth $27,195,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

