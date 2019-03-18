Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paypal (PYPL)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

PYPL stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $669,377.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,646.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,735,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

