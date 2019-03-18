Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $8,426,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 463,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 94,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

BK opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-shares-sold-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.