Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.28 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.92% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $55,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.29 per share, for a total transaction of $285,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,160,491.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $119.03 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $59.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

