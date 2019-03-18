Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $57.22 Million in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,651,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.94% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $346,012,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $8,023,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $481,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. FIG Partners raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-invests-57-22-million-in-hancock-whitney-corp-hwc-stock.html.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.