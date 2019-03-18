Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 751,727 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $54,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 3,355.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,989,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in EQT by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 5,652,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 810,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,682,000 after acquiring an additional 687,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EQT news, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $103,261.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $28,573.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,679.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,670 shares of company stock valued at $740,668 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.41 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

