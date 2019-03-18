Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

