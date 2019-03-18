Barclays PLC Acquires 48,618 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in American Financial Group by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 453.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $2,610,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,281 shares of company stock worth $3,655,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

