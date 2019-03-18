Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $263.38 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $162.58 and a one year high of $265.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.48, for a total transaction of $1,147,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $1,793,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,200,362. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

