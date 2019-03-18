Barclays PLC Has $7.37 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First American Financial by 4,404.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,973,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in First American Financial by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE:FAF opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 504,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

