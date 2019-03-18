Barclays PLC Has $8.32 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Columbia Property Trust worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 104,151 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $22.12 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.26 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

