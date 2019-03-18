Barclays PLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.17 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.31 per share, with a total value of $68,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

