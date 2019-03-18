Barrington Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for iPic Entertainment (IPIC)

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) in a report issued on Thursday.

“We reiterate our MARKET PERFORM investment rating: Management is focused on improving the profitability of its footprint in 2019. However, the locations are still expected to operate at a slight Adjusted EBTIDA loss in 2019. The company faces some headwinds, including the lead time to bringing a newly opened location to full operational potential in new markets, as well as its leverage situation.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPIC. Zacks Investment Research cut iPic Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut iPic Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iPic Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPIC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. iPic Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.33% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

