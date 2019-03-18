Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.37 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $243.36 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00004867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Zebpay, Cobinhood and Bittrex. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00385864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.01668594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229453 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001779 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,243,716,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Mercatox, DDEX, Liqui, Huobi, IDEX, ABCC, BitBay, GOPAX, IDCM, Binance, Koinex, Cobinhood, Upbit, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Livecoin and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

