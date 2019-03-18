Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 52,712 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,712 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 3.34% of Parke Bancorp worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 92.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,130 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,130 shares of company stock valued at $203,535. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 38.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 52,712 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/basswood-capital-management-l-l-c-sells-52712-shares-of-parke-bancorp-inc-pkbk.html.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.