Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 52,712 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,712 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 3.34% of Parke Bancorp worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 92.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,130 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,130 shares of company stock valued at $203,535. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $24.80.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 38.03%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
