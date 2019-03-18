Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $61.00 price objective on Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,023.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

