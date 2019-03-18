BCE Inc. (BCE) Stake Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345,020 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BCE worth $43,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BCE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 20.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BCE by 10.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BCE by 1,649.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BCE by 40.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 114,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

BCE opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BCE’s payout ratio is 83.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

