Bean Cash (BITB) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $9,982.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

