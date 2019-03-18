BEAT (BEAT) Trading Up 121.5% Over Last 7 Days

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, BEAT has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar. BEAT has a market capitalization of $427,554.00 and $5,437.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00386595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.01671880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004868 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,617,104 tokens. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BEAT is beat.org. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

