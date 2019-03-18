Bechtle (BC8) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.63 ($97.24).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €78.45 ($91.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 52-week high of €90.65 ($105.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

