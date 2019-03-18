Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS: BXEFF) is one of 12,752 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bellatrix Exploration to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01% Bellatrix Exploration Competitors -179.40% 6.85% 1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million -$70.47 million -0.31 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors $7.27 billion $563.76 million 11.71

Bellatrix Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration Competitors 57040 216261 281655 11555 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bellatrix Exploration competitors beat Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

