Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) is Engaged Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Engaged Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Benchmark Electronics accounts for about 8.8% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned about 5.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.27 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

