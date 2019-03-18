Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €26.50 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.30 ($25.93) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.90 ($28.95).

FRA GYC opened at €22.34 ($25.98) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

