Berenberg Bank Increases Greggs (GRG) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Greggs to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,405 ($18.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Greggs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,592.50 ($20.81).

Get Greggs alerts:

GRG opened at GBX 1,822 ($23.81) on Thursday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939 ($12.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,854 ($24.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $10.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.