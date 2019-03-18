Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Director Sells $858,455.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $858,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.54. 219,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Compass Point set a $24.00 target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,942,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $241,880,000 after buying an additional 478,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 62.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 240,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,821,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after buying an additional 153,198 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

